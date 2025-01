Union Budget 2025: Here’s the Wishlist of the Real Estate Sector | Affordable Housing

Updated: 23 Jan 2025, 08:27 PM IST

Incentives to boost affordable housing and granting industry status to real estate are among key demands of the realty sector ahead of the Union Budget 2025. Experts say that incentives and tax benefits for developers and buyers in the affordable and mid-segment housing categories will contribute towards the goal of ‘housing for all. Watch!