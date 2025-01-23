Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 23 2025 15:59:10
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,664.80 -0.02%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 317.65 2.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.50 1.20%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 752.55 1.29%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 951.65 -0.85%
Business News/ Videos / Union Budget 2025: Stock Market Needs These 6 Things to Uplift Sentiment | Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025: Stock Market Needs These 6 Things to Uplift Sentiment | Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated: 23 Jan 2025, 08:26 PM IST Livemint

The Indian stock market is experiencing strong selling pressure across segments and this is due to a host of concerns, foreign capital outflows, weakening macroeconomic outlook, fading expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s trade policies as he prepares to assume office on January 20. Amid this steep correction, all the hopes have now shifted to the Union Budget 2025 which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil on February 1. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue