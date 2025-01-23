Union Budget 2025: Stock Market Needs These 6 Things to Uplift Sentiment | Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated: 23 Jan 2025, 08:26 PM IST

The Indian stock market is experiencing strong selling pressure across segments and this is due to a host of concerns, foreign capital outflows, weakening macroeconomic outlook, fading expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s trade policies as he prepares to assume office on January 20. Amid this steep correction, all the hopes have now shifted to the Union Budget 2025 which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil on February 1. Watch!