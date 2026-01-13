Union Budget 2026 | Deregulation, Decriminalisation And The Next Phase Of India’s Reform Drive

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 06:22 pm IST

India’s upcoming Union Budget for FY27 is shaping up to be a major reform moment. With deregulation and decriminalisation set to take centre stage, the government is preparing to cut outdated rules, simplify laws, and speed up decision-making across ministries. The budget is expected to focus on improving ease of doing business, faster insolvency resolution, and productivity-boosting reforms across sectors. Amendments to the Companies Act and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are likely, along with steps to align policy with India’s long-term Vision 2047. This video breaks down what’s changing, why it matters, and how these reforms could shape India’s growth trajectory in the coming decade.