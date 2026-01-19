English
Business News/ Videos / Union Budget 2026 Likely to Favour Senior Citizens, Focus on Tax Tweaks Not Big Reforms: Deloitte

Union Budget 2026 Likely to Favour Senior Citizens, Focus on Tax Tweaks Not Big Reforms: Deloitte

Updated: 19 Jan 2026, 08:43 am IST Livemint

Union Budget 2026 is unlikely to bring sweeping tax reforms, but targeted relief may be on the table. Deloitte India Executive Director Tarun Garg says senior citizens could be among the biggest beneficiaries, with potential healthcare-related deductions and higher relief on interest income. Speaking to ANI, Garg noted that the government is more likely to fine-tune the new tax regime rather than announce big-bang changes, given fiscal constraints. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026–27 in Parliament on February 1.

 
