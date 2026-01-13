English
Union Budget 2026 | Rail Safety Set For Biggest-Ever Budget As Accident Scrutiny Grows

Union Budget 2026 | Rail Safety Set For Biggest-Ever Budget As Accident Scrutiny Grows

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 06:24 pm IST Livemint

As concerns over train accidents grow, the Centre is considering its biggest-ever railway safety outlay in Budget 2026, with allocations likely to cross ₹1.3 lakh crore. The proposed spending marks a major shift in priorities at Indian Railways, with nearly half of total capital expenditure expected to go toward safety. Key focus areas include track renewals, rolling stock maintenance, signalling upgrades, and the expansion of Kavach, India’s indigenous automatic train protection system. While accident rates have declined sharply over the past decade, recent mishaps have kept safety under intense public and political scrutiny. Experts say funding must be matched with discipline, training and faster technology rollout to move towards a zero-failure railway network.

 
