'Unlawful Immigration Penalty': Judge Says Trump Had No Authority To Impose $100K H-1B Fee

US President Donald Trump’s controversial $100,000 H-1B visa application fee has been struck down by a federal judge, who ruled that the measure amounted to an unlawful tax that Congress never approved. The decision is a major setback for one of Trump’s immigration policies aimed at restricting the entry of foreign workers. The ruling could have significant implications for Indian professionals, who make up the largest share of H-1B visa holders in the United States. Employers had argued that the massive fee increase would hurt businesses, universities, hospitals and tech firms that rely on skilled foreign talent. Watch this report for all the details.