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Untitled StorWhy the Coal India stock is rallying - and is it sustainable?

Coal India stock is up 4% in a month, though the Nifty has declined 3% in this time. What’s behind the rally - and what should investors watch out for?

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Published25 Sep 2026, 09:08 AM IST
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Why the Coal India stock is rallying - and is it sustainable?
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