UPI payments over ₹ 2000 to attract 1.1% surcharge I Details

Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:32 PM IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) ... moreThe National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a circular in which, the governing body of the UPI payment system, added that the PPI fees would be levied on transactions above ₹2,000 on UPI. It will result in an interchange at 1.1% of the transaction value. Does this mean you will have to pay to use UPI? Watch to find out.