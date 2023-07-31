Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / UPI to enter North America, other Middle-Eastern countries soon | Mint Primer | Mint

UPI to enter North America, other Middle-Eastern countries soon | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:17 PM IST Team Mint

NPCI's UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is set to revolutionize global digital payments with its expansion into international markets. After successful launches in Singapore and France, UPI plans to enter North America and Middle-Eastern countries. The focus will be on countries significant to Indians traveling abroad or with large Indian diaspora. NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), a subsidiary of NPCI, is spearheading the global partnerships to deploy UPI and RuPay outside of India, enabling cross-border transactions and merchant payments. With growing global acceptance, UPI is poised to accelerate the growth of digital transactions worldwide.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.