UPI to enter North America, other Middle-Eastern countries soon | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:17 PM IST

NPCI's UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is set to revolutionize global digital payments with its expansion into international markets. After successful launches in Singapore and France, UPI plans to enter North America and Middle-Eastern countries. The focus will be on countries significant to Indians traveling abroad or with large Indian diaspora. NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), a subsidiary of NPCI, is spearheading the global partnerships to deploy UPI and RuPay outside of India, enabling cross-border transactions and merchant payments. With growing global acceptance, UPI is poised to accelerate the growth of digital transactions worldwide.