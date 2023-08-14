Hello User
Business News/ Videos / UPI transactions in July hit an all-time high | Mint Primer | Mint

UPI transactions in July hit an all-time high | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:20 PM IST Team Mint

India's UPI achieves a remarkable milestone, recording 15.34 lakh crore in transactions, reflecting a 44% YoY growth. July saw 9.96 billion transactions, indicating a 58% YoY rise, showcasing UPI's integral role in daily Indian transactions. UPI's influence extends internationally, with its adoption planned in France, enabling Indian tourists to make rupee payments. This surge cements UPI's global potential, revolutionizing digital transactions beyond borders, fueled by its seamless integration and widespread acceptance.

