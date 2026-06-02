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UPI's Biggest Month Ever: Transactions Cross 23 Billion, Value Near ₹30 Lakh Crore | Full Report

India's digital payments revolution has reached a new milestone as UPI recorded its highest-ever monthly performance in May 2026. The platform processed a record 23.41 billion transactions worth nearly 29.9 lakh crore, highlighting the growing dominance of digital payments across the country. Increased spending during the summer travel season, IPL-related activity, and wider merchant adoption helped drive the surge. In this video, we break down the latest UPI numbers, what fueled the growth, and what it means for India's rapidly expanding digital economy.

Livemint
Published2 Jun 2026, 01:54 PM IST
UPI's Biggest Month Ever: Transactions Cross 23 Billion, Value Near ₹30 Lakh Cr
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