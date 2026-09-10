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Uproar Over Eiffel Tower Incident: Paris Mayor Condemns Hindu Group, Orders Investigation | Watch

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has ordered investigations after a controversy involving female employees and a private visit by a Hindu religious delegation to the Eiffel Tower. The delegation of around 100 people was linked to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, which was in France for events linked to the inauguration of a Hindu temple near Paris. Watch.

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Published10 Sep 2026, 02:47 AM IST
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Uproar Over Eiffel Tower Incident: Paris Mayor Condemns Hindu Group
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