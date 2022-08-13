Abhiraj Bhal, CEO of Urban Company shares his insi... moreAbhiraj Bhal, CEO of Urban Company shares his insight on 'Giggifying' the economy in conversation with Gurpreet Singh, Prachi Windlass, Supriya Paul and Mukul Singhal. He spoke about shifting the focus from minimum wage to how gig workers can be supported by organizations. Watch to know more
