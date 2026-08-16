U.S. Asks Countries To Pick Sides In AI Race With China Or Face Consequences | Details

Washington is preparing to tell countries in its AI coalition that they cannot also join China’s competing framework. According to Reuters, the State Department has drafted a letter to the 35 signatories of the US AI Opportunity Statement, including members of the Pax Silica initiative. The message is clear: “To be part of everything is to be part of nothing.” Kazakhstan triggered the warning after becoming the only known country to join both Pax Silica and China’s rival initiative. The US sees critical minerals and AI supply chains as strategic ground it cannot afford to lose. Pax Silica aims to secure semiconductors, minerals and joint AI projects while reducing dependence on China. Beijing has responded by launching its own World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization.