Business News/ Videos / U.S. Bans Investments In Chinese Tech Sector; Move Likely To Further Fuel Tensions | In Focus

U.S. Bans Investments In Chinese Tech Sector; Move Likely To Further Fuel Tensions | In Focus

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:52 PM IST Livemint

U.S. has decided to ban new investments in Chinese tech companies. While it is not a blanket ban, it targets sharing of US expertise in sensitive areas like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, microelectronics and quantum information technology companies. U.S. fears China might use the expertise offered by U.S. investors to develop military technologies. This step is likely to further fuel the tensions between the two countries.

