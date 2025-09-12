US State Department warns Indians and foreigners: Visa revocation for praising Charlie Kirk’s assassination on social media! Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau’s X post threatens consular action against those glorifying the killing of Trump’s ally, a conservative activist shot at Utah Valley University. With $100,000 FBI reward and Trump awarding Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, the manhunt intensifies.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.