Business News/ Videos / US Begins Fierce Crackdown On Immigrants After Charlie Kirk Killing, Trump State Dept Issues Warning

US Begins Fierce Crackdown On Immigrants After Charlie Kirk Killing, Trump State Dept Issues Warning

Updated: 12 Sept 2025, 10:32 pm IST Livemint

US State Department warns Indians and foreigners: Visa revocation for praising Charlie Kirk’s assassination on social media! Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau’s X post threatens consular action against those glorifying the killing of Trump’s ally, a conservative activist shot at Utah Valley University. With $100,000 FBI reward and Trump awarding Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, the manhunt intensifies.

 
