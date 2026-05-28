US Bombs Iran Again Amid Hormuz Crisis | Trump Doubles Down On Threats

Fresh U.S. strikes on Iran have reignited fears of a collapsing ceasefire in the Gulf. Just hours after Donald Trump warned that “nobody is going to control” the Strait of Hormuz, American forces reportedly launched overnight operations targeting suspected Iranian-linked threats. Iranian drones, Bandar Abbas explosions, CENTCOM claims, and rising tensions near Hormuz — this latest escalation could push the region closer to a wider confrontation. Is the ceasefire already falling apart? Watch the full report for all the latest developments from the U.S.-Iran standoff.