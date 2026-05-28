Subscribe

US Bombs Iran Again Amid Hormuz Crisis | Trump Doubles Down On Threats

Fresh U.S. strikes on Iran have reignited fears of a collapsing ceasefire in the Gulf. Just hours after Donald Trump warned that “nobody is going to control” the Strait of Hormuz, American forces reportedly launched overnight operations targeting suspected Iranian-linked threats. Iranian drones, Bandar Abbas explosions, CENTCOM claims, and rising tensions near Hormuz — this latest escalation could push the region closer to a wider confrontation. Is the ceasefire already falling apart? Watch the full report for all the latest developments from the U.S.-Iran standoff.

Livemint
Published28 May 2026, 11:45 AM IST
US Bombs Iran Again Amid Hormuz Crisis | Trump Doubles Down On Threats
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosUS Bombs Iran Again Amid Hormuz Crisis | Trump Doubles Down On Threats
Advertisement
Read Next Story