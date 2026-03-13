Subscribe

US Burns ‘Years’ Of Missiles In Iran War; Pentagon Seeks $50 Billion In Additional Funding

The United States may have already used up “years” worth of key munitions in the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to a report by the Financial Times. The rapid depletion of weapons stockpiles has raised serious concerns in Washington about the cost of the war and the Pentagon’s ability to replenish critical military supplies. Lawmakers were told in a Pentagon briefing that the first week of the conflict alone cost the US more than $11.3 billion, with the actual figure likely higher once pre-strike military preparations are included. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is expected to request up to $50 billion in additional funding from the White House and Congress, setting the stage for a heated debate on Capitol Hill. Critics warn the conflict is rapidly draining resources as the US fires expensive missile systems while Iran deploys far cheaper drones.

Published13 Mar 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Read Next Story