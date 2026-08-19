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U.S. Carrier That Couldn’t Come Home: USS Abraham Lincoln’s 260-Day Deployment Explained

The USS Abraham Lincoln’s record-breaking deployment has raised fresh questions after the aircraft carrier went more than 260 days without a port call. Journalist David Rohde alleges that Iranian damage to a key U.S. Navy logistics hub in Bahrain disrupted resupply operations, forcing longer supply routes from Diego Garcia. Rohde also claims War Secretary Pete Hegseth failed to fully disclose the extent of the disruption in public briefings. Separate reports have highlighted concerns over food, supplies and living conditions aboard the carrier. President Donald Trump and Hegseth have denied the allegations, describing reports of a crisis as false or misrepresented.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2026, 08:21 PM IST
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U.S. Carrier That Couldn’t Come Home: USS Abraham Lincoln’s 260-Day Deployment
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