Business News/ Videos / U.S.- China Trade War Is OFFICIALLY Back As Tit-For-Tat Port Fees Takes Effect: What This Means

U.S.- China Trade War Is OFFICIALLY Back As Tit-For-Tat Port Fees Takes Effect: What This Means

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 09:16 pm IST Livemint

The U.S.–China trade war is officially back , but this time, the fight has moved from tariffs to ports. Washington has imposed “special port fees” on China-linked ships, sparking a tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing. As both sides escalate with new shipping fees and export curbs on rare earths, global freight costs are soaring and supply chains are bracing for impact. Trump has called China’s response “shocking” and threatened 100% tariffs — signaling no truce in sight. Here’s what this new Port War means for global trade.

 
