Business News/ Videos / U.S. Colleges Face Crisis As International Applications Plunge After Trump Tightens Visa Rules

U.S. Colleges Face Crisis As International Applications Plunge After Trump Tightens Visa Rules

Updated: 15 Nov 2025, 09:34 am IST Livemint

Top universitates in the U.S. are facing major drop in foreign students amid the Trump administration's recent crackdown on visa rules. Out of all the nations, the number of Indian applicants are reportedly down by nearly 14%, which is the lowest since 2020. Remember, President Trump recently admitted that foreign students are key to run schools and colleges in America as they bring in trillions of dollars. Watch this video to know more.