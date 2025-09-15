English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Sept 15 2025 15:29:59
  1. Itc share price
  2. 412.80 -0.19%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.20 -0.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 712.70 -0.32%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 331.25 -0.15%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,010.05 0.68%
Business News/ Videos / US Commerce Secy Lutnick Gets Angry Because India’s ‘1.4 Billion People’ Don’t Want American Corn

US Commerce Secy Lutnick Gets Angry Because India’s ‘1.4 Billion People’ Don’t Want American Corn

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 05:07 pm IST Livemint

US Commerce Secy Lutnick Gets Angry Because India’s ‘1.4 Billion People’ Don’t Want American Corn US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has once again targeted India's trade practices, highlighting the unwillingness to import American corn. Lutnick, in an interview to Axios, said that unless New Delhi reduces its tariffs, India could face a 'tough time'. Watch to know more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue