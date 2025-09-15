US Commerce Secy Lutnick Gets Angry Because India’s ‘1.4 Billion People’ Don’t Want American Corn

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 05:07 pm IST

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has once again targeted India's trade practices, highlighting the unwillingness to import American corn. Lutnick, in an interview to Axios, said that unless New Delhi reduces its tariffs, India could face a 'tough time'. Watch to know more!