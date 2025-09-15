Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / US Commerce Secy Lutnick Gets Angry Because India’s ‘1.4 Billion People’ Don’t Want American Corn

US Commerce Secy Lutnick Gets Angry Because India’s ‘1.4 Billion People’ Don’t Want American Corn

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 05:07 pm IST Livemint

US Commerce Secy Lutnick Gets Angry Because India’s ‘1.4 Billion People’ Don’t Want American Corn US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has once again targeted India's trade practices, highlighting the unwillingness to import American corn. Lutnick, in an interview to Axios, said that unless New Delhi reduces its tariffs, India could face a 'tough time'. Watch to know more!