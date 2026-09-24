U.S. Court Orders Trump To Restore CNN, MSNOW & Politico's White House Access | Details

A US District Court has issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Trump’s move to ban CNN, MSNBC and Politico from White House grounds. The order remains in effect for 14 days while the case is reviewed. District Judge Kelly, a Trump nominee confirmed in 2017, issued the ruling. He previously ordered CNN’s Jim Acosta’s access restored in 2018. The outlets argue the ban constitutes viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment, claiming they were targeted for the content of their reporting rather than any security or procedural issue.