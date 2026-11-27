US Deports 1,700 Indian Nationals Since January, MEA Says India Cooperating With Washington

The United States has deported around 1,700 Indian nationals since the beginning of 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs has said. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India firmly opposes illegal immigration and cooperates with Washington on the issue, including the verification of the nationality of deportees. The latest figure adds to more than 4,840 Indian nationals deported from the US since 2025, a number the MEA had cited in July. The deportations come as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on illegal immigration across the United States.