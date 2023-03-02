US Dept. of energy claims covid-19 pandemic caused by a lab leak in China I Details

Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 06:10 AM IST

According to recent reports published in Wall Stre... moreAccording to recent reports published in Wall Street Journal and New York Times U.S. Department of Energy claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic was caused by a lab leak in China. However, the White-House has denied the claims, saying the intelligence community remains divided on the matter