Business News/ Videos / U.S. Drops Out Of Henley Passport Index Top 10 For 1st Time In 20 Years

U.S. Drops Out Of Henley Passport Index Top 10 For 1st Time In 20 Years

Updated: 21 Oct 2025, 11:21 pm IST Livemint

U.S. passport plummets to 12th on Henley Passport Index 2025, out of top 10 for first time since 2005! Down from 1st in 2014, with 180 visa-free destinations, Trump's $250 visa fee and reciprocity disputes with Brazil, China, and others fuel slide. Singapore leads with 193, South Korea 2nd at 190. $12.5 Billion tourism loss looms! Watch the global shift!

 
