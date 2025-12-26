English
Business News/ Videos / US Embassy EXPOSES Visa Scam Agents Targeting Indians | Details

US Embassy EXPOSES Visa Scam Agents Targeting Indians | Details

Updated: 26 Dec 2025, 11:33 pm IST Livemint

US Embassy India WARNS: Visa Scams Surge Amid H-1B Delays & Stricter Rules! Thousands stranded as interviews postponed months—scammers exploit with shortcuts, fake guarantees & fees. No insider access exists! Only official channels legitimate. Trump admin ends lottery, prioritizes high-salary/skilled from 2026. Verify everything—don't lose money & future travel!

 
