U.S., Europe Lose Trillions; Russia Wins The Wealth War, Adds $600Bn Despite Sanctions | Report

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Russia which is battling severe economic sanctions... moreRussia which is battling severe economic sanctions and has had to bear the cost of a prolonged war has got richer according to a recent report. Russia added $600 Bn in 2022 to its total wealth while the West which wanted to bankrupt Russia has lost trillions of dollars. The U.S. was the biggest loser, it lost $5.9 trillion in 2022. The combined losses of the US and Europe stood at $10.9 trillion according to a recent UBS report.