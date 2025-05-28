Explore
Business News/ Videos / U.S. Government Warns 'Whoever Needs A Visa' As Tighter Vetting Process Begins, Says 'Expect To...'

U.S. Government Warns 'Whoever Needs A Visa' As Tighter Vetting Process Begins, Says 'Expect To...'

Updated: 28 May 2025, 03:23 PM IST Livemint

The US State Department has highlighted the rigorous nature of the visa vetting process, in light of reports suggesting that the Donald Trump administration may implement stricter social media screening for student visa applicants. During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reaffirmed that the US will thoroughly assess the necessity of issuing visas to students and tourists - and that 'whether you're a student or a tourist who needs a visa, or whoever you are, we're going to be looking at you' - watch

 
