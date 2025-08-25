Explore
Business News/ Videos / US Govt. Inks Deal With Intel For 10% Stake, Days After Trump Called The CEO ‘Unfit’

US Govt. Inks Deal With Intel For 10% Stake, Days After Trump Called The CEO ‘Unfit’

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 09:29 AM IST Livemint

US Govt. Inks Deal With Intel For 10% Stake, Days After Trump Called The CEO ‘Unfit’ President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. would take a 10% stake in Intel under a deal with the struggling chipmaker that converts government grants into an equity share, the latest extraordinary intervention by the White House in corporate America. Why did the US Government take 10% stake in Intel? Watch to find out!

 
