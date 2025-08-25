Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / US Govt. Inks Deal With Intel For 10% Stake, Days After Trump Called The CEO ‘Unfit’

US Govt. Inks Deal With Intel For 10% Stake, Days After Trump Called The CEO ‘Unfit’

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 09:29 AM IST Livemint

US Govt. Inks Deal With Intel For 10% Stake, Days After Trump Called The CEO ‘Unfit’ President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. would take a 10% stake in Intel under a deal with the struggling chipmaker that converts government grants into an equity share, the latest extraordinary intervention by the White House in corporate America. Why did the US Government take 10% stake in Intel? Watch to find out!