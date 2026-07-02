U.S. Govt May Get 5% Stake In OpenAI As Trump Weighs Public Share In AI

OpenAI is in active talks with the US government to hand over a 5% equity stake, potentially creating a public wealth fund modeled on Alaska’s Permanent Fund that could pay dividends to citizens.CEO Sam Altman discussed the proposal directly with President Trump, Commerce & Treasury Secretaries, and Senator Bernie Sanders — positioning it as a bipartisan idea.Other AI firms may follow. The move comes amid growing pressure for Americans to benefit directly from AI gains, not just private investors.A game-changing shift for AI governance and public wealth?