A tense moment erupted during a Senate-House funding standoff when House Speaker Mike Johnson ended his press conference with a personal aside: ‘I want to be happy Mike, but I’m so upset.’ The remark came amid repeated Senate rejections of a stopgap spending bill, deepening the federal government shutdown that has lasted over two weeks. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers remain furloughed or unpaid as the stalemate continues.
