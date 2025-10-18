US Govt Shutdown Prolongs After Senate Rejects Funding Bill; Mike Johnson Fume "Don't Wanna Be Mad"

Updated: 18 Oct 2025, 12:28 am IST

A tense moment erupted during a Senate-House funding standoff when House Speaker Mike Johnson ended his press conference with a personal aside: ‘I want to be happy Mike, but I’m so upset.’ The remark came amid repeated Senate rejections of a stopgap spending bill, deepening the federal government shutdown that has lasted over two weeks. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers remain furloughed or unpaid as the stalemate continues.