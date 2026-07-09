US Hits Iran Again: Trump Threatens 20-to-1 Response, Iran Cancels Negotiations | US-Iran War News

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated after President Donald Trump claimed fresh U.S. strikes targeted Iran following attacks on commercial vessels. Trump warned of a “20-to-1” retaliation policy, saying any future strikes would face a much stronger response. Reports of explosions in Chabahar, Bushehr and Jask have raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected renewed talks with Washington after the Switzerland meeting, accusing the U.S. of aggressive actions.