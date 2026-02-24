Subscribe

US Immigration Lawyer’s Viral Post On Delhi’s ‘Insane Traffic’ Triggers Online Debate | Here’s Why

A remark posted by a US-based immigration attorney during his visit to Delhi and has now triggered a larger debate about the national capital’s scale, density, and urban reality. As per the post, he was staying in New Delhi’s diplomatic enclave, which is home to embassies and government agencies, making it a relatively more orderly, tree-lined, and security-heavy zone. Yet, he found walkability a challenge in the capital. Netizens were quick to point out, that if New Delhi is considered a challenge, the rest of the city is 'much worse'. Watch.

Published24 Feb 2026, 11:58 PM IST
US Immigration Lawyer’s Viral Post On Delhi’s ‘Insane Traffic’ Triggers Debate
