US Intelligence Chief Warns of More Tech Outages, Rules Out Coordinated or State-Sponsored Attacks

Americans should brace for more technology outages and disruptions as government agencies and companies upgrade ageing IT systems, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has warned. Speaking on Sunday, Clayton said recent technology failures, including disruptions affecting air travel, Microsoft email services, major banks and the National Security Agency, were not coordinated or state-sponsored attacks. He attributed the incidents to necessary technology upgrades amid an increasingly complex cybersecurity environment. Clayton also acknowledged an ongoing FBI incident but declined to share specific details, saying officials were handling it through normal procedures.