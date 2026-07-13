U.S. & Iran Choose Bombs Over Diplomacy To Take Control Of Strait of Hormuz | Watch

The US and Iran have escalated tensions with sharp claims over the strategic Strait of Hormuz following a weekend of attacks.Iran struck a container ship in the strait, triggering US strikes on dozens of Iranian sites including air defences, radar, missiles, and drones.Iran responded by targeting US-linked facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman, with missile alerts sounding in Bahrain.The vital waterway, key to global oil and gas trade, is now the main flashpoint.