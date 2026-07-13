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U.S. & Iran Choose Bombs Over Diplomacy To Take Control Of Strait of Hormuz | Watch

The US and Iran have escalated tensions with sharp claims over the strategic Strait of Hormuz following a weekend of attacks.Iran struck a container ship in the strait, triggering US strikes on dozens of Iranian sites including air defences, radar, missiles, and drones.Iran responded by targeting US-linked facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman, with missile alerts sounding in Bahrain.The vital waterway, key to global oil and gas trade, is now the main flashpoint.

Livemint
Published13 Jul 2026, 10:23 PM IST
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U.S. & Iran Choose Bombs Over Diplomacy To Take Control Of Strait of Hormuz
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