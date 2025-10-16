U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vows to impose costs on Russia if Ukraine war persists, urging $12-20 Billion NATO aid for 2026! At NATO headquarters, Hegseth pushes allies to fund PURL program for U.S. weapons, while Ukraine's Shmyhal targets 10M drone production. Long-range shells critical vs Russian forces. Watch the escalation pledge!
