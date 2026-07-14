US Launches Third Night of Iran Strikes | Trump Notifies Congress as Hormuz Crisis Deepens

The United States has launched a third consecutive night of military strikes against Iran, marking a major escalation in the conflict. President Donald Trump ordered a fresh wave of attacks as U.S. Central Command said operations would continue to degrade Iran's military capabilities and protect commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran claims it has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. assets in the Gulf, raising fears of a wider regional war.