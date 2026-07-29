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U.S. Lawmaker Targets India, China As 'Main Culprits' In Trump's New Russia Sections Bill

US Senator Richard Blumenthal said India and China are the main culprits purchasing the vast majority of Russian oil and gas, fueling the war. A bipartisan group of Senators agreed to fast-track a bill proposing up to 100% tariffs on major purchasers of Russian oil. Blumenthal said the bill is carefully crafted not to hit allies.

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Published29 Jul 2026, 06:36 PM IST
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U.S. Lawmaker Targets India, China As Main Culprits In New Russia Sections Bill
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