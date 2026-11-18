Lawmakers from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) have written to U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche—with a copy marked to FBI Director Kash Patel—demanding an immediate federal hate crime investigation into the November 7 disruption of a public Diwali celebration in Seattle by far-right activists Jake Lang and Thomas Allen. Citing Lang’s prior assault on police officers during the January 6 Capitol riot—for which he was later pardoned by President Donald Trump—the lawmakers described the incident as a hate crime driven by the false replacement theory and flagged serious safety concerns for families and children attending cultural festivals.
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