U.S. Military Used AI To Eliminate Khamenei Despite Trump's Recent Criticism: Report

Trump Slams Anthropic as “Radical Left” Threat-Bans Federal Use, Yet US Military Reportedly Used Claude AI to Kill Iran’s Khamenei! Hours after Trump ordered agencies to ditch Anthropic’s AI (calling it a national security risk & setting 6-month phase-out), WSJ reports Claude powered Centcom intelligence analysis, target ID & combat simulations in the joint US-Israeli airstrike that eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Anthropic resists unrestricted military use (no mass surveillance/autonomous weapons). Iran vows revenge—missile/drone strikes hit Gulf states & Israel. Geopolitical AI clash intensifies!