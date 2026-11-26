US New Tariff Shock: Trump Proposes Fresh Duties On India, China, 12 Other Nations | Explained

The Donald Trump administration has proposed fresh tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including India, China, Japan and the European Union, following an eight-month investigation into alleged excess manufacturing capacity and industrial subsidies. India could face tariffs of up to 25% on exports to the US, although the proposed rate could drop to 17% if New Delhi finalises a trade agreement with Washington. China faces an additional proposed 20% tariff under the latest investigation. The proposed duties fall under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and are not yet final. They will undergo public consultation and a hearing, with implementation potentially delayed until January 2027. The move could have significant implications for global trade, manufacturing, supply chains and US-India economic relations. Watch for the latest updates on US tariffs, India-US trade negotiations and Trump's global trade policy.