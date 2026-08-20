U.S. Opens Secret Oil Shipping Corridor Through Hormuz Amid Iran Stalemate | Explained

The United States military has reportedly established a secret shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, moving millions of barrels of oil daily even as the Iran conflict continues. According to a new report, 15–20 tankers transit the southern channel each night, transporting around 10 million barrels of oil per day. The operation is coordinated by a US task force at Fort Bragg with Gulf partners, protected by the Air Force against Iranian drones and missiles. A recent CENTCOM campaign degraded Iran’s radar and maritime surveillance systems, enabling the convoys. While the US says the Strait is open, Iran maintains it remains blocked. Normal commercial traffic is still far below pre-war levels, but the secret corridor is keeping significant oil volumes flowing to global markets.