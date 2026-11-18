US Outage Mystery Deepens: Rubio Says Rules Out Cyberattacks Behind Microsoft, FAA, Bank Disruptions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed speculation linking a series of recent technology outages affecting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), US banks and national security systems. Speaking on Wednesday, November 18, Rubio said there is no evidence that the incidents are connected or caused by cybercriminals, hackers, foreign governments or other malicious actors. Rubio suggested that routine cybersecurity maintenance and vulnerability fixes could have contributed to some disruptions, while cautioning against speculation. The outages have raised concerns about the vulnerability of interconnected digital infrastructure.